Oysterhead announce reunion concerts

Oysterhead

Oysterhead have reunited. The supergroup, which features The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Primus frontman Les Claypool, and Trey Anastasio of Phish, have announced two reunion shows for 2020.

The last time Oysterhead surfaced in public was during their last shows in 2006. Since then, things had been pretty mum until, in 2014, Copeland said the supergroup was interested in reuniting. That was five years ago — so, until now, there wasn’t much to expect. It looks like the trio finally ran out of tasks on their personal to-do lists, though, because when all else has been done and said, along comes Mr. Oysterhead.



Next year, Oysterhead will perform on February 14th and 15th at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. A limited number of tickets are currently available right now at the band’s website. This ticket request period will end on October 17th at 9:00 a.m. MT. After that, tickets for the general public go on sale October 19th at 10:00 a.m. MT. You can also grab tickets here.

Those looking to have a more luxurious experience should wait for tomorrow, as “travel packages” go on sale October 16th at 12:00 p.m. MT. Travel packages include a pair of general admission tickets to both shows, official merchandise, and lodging at a nearby hotel. The packages range in cost from $759 to $1,059. You gotta spend a few pearls to catch an oyster, right?

Find the full list of tour dates for Oysterhead below.

Oysterhead 2020 Tour Dates:

02/14 — Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

02/15 — Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center