Ozzy Osbourne postpones 2020 European tour, but assures fans “I’m not dying”

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall

After scraping his entire 2019 tour, Ozzy Osbourne has now postponed his rescheduled European tour. The trek was set to kick off in early 2020 and feature Judas Priest as support.

Ozzy initially postponed his 2019 European tour after coming down with an upper respiratory infection that led to pneumonia. He then suffered a serious fall at home, forcing him to postpone his entire 2019 North American tour.



The Prince of Darkness delivered his latest update via an expletive-laded video message posted on Twitter. Ozzy let fans know that his rescheduled North American tour set to launch in May 2020 is still on, but that he won’t be fully healed from his injuries to embark on the European run. Those shows were set to kick off January 31st in Nottingham, England.

In a message that was equally serious and humorous, Ozzy explained the decision, while also confirming that he has a new album in the works:

“I’m here to give you an update on my condition. As you probably know, or you may not know, at the beginning of this year, I had a bad fall. I screwed all the vertebrae in my neck and had to have surgery. I’ve got a lot more nuts and bolts in my neck now than in my car. I’m not dying, I am recovering — it’s just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would.

I’m bored stiff of being stuck on a f**king bed all day. I can’t wait to get off my ass and get going again. But you’re just gonna have to be a little bit more patient. I’m postponing the European tour because I’m not ready. I’m not retiring — I’ve still got gigs to do. But when I do come back on an American tour, I wanna be 100 percent ready to come out and knock your f**king socks off. And also, there’s a new album on the way.

Thank you to my band and my crew and Live Nation, and most of all, Judas Priest. I just wanna say one thing to the fans: I sincerely thank you for your patience and your loyalty. I love you. Now, will you f**k off and let me get better.”

(Buy: Tickets to Ozzy Osbourne’s North American Shows)

The North American tour will kick off on May 27th in Atlanta, Georgia. Megadeth were set to support the 2019 stateside trek, but there is no confirmation on an opening act for 2020 as of yet. See the full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Message Regarding Tour Dates:

Europe Postponed

North America still in place pic.twitter.com/L4D1snosvs — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) October 9, 2019

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 Tour Dates:

01/31 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

02/02 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

02/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena *

02/07 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena *

02/10 – London, UK @ The 02 *

02/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hyrdo *

02/14 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

02/17 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle *

02/20 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena *

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena *

02/24 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

02/26 – Vienna, AT @ Stadhalle *

02/29 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *

03/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

03/05 – Munich, DE @ Olympianhalle *

03/07 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *

03/10 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

03/13 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink Arena *

03/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

05/29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

06/02 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

06/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

06/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

06/24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest)

07/03 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

07/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/31 – Las Vegas, CA @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

* = with Judas Priest