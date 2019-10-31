Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Panda Bear’s A Day with the Homies EP receives digital release: Stream

New digital mix of the 2018 effort comes with videos for each of the five tracks

by
on October 31, 2019, 11:54am
0 comments
Panda Bear Animal collective a day with the homies Ep stream
Panda Bear, by Philip Cosores

Panda Bear has given a digital release to his previously vinyl-only EP, A Day with the Homies.

The Animal Collective member originally dropped the five-track effort in 2018. At the time, he explained that the EP “doesn’t work in the same way through headphones as it does out in the air.” Considering the vast majority of MP3 and streaming listening happens through headphones, it made sense that he’d keep it to a physical release. Now, however, producer Rusty Santos (Panda Bear’s Person Pitch, Animal Collective’s Sung Tongs) has given A Day with the Homies a fresh mix specifically for digital distribution.

Along with the new mixes, each song comes with its own visuals from director Danny Perez. Perez previously helmed the music video for the title track to Buoys, Panda Bear’s LP from earlier this year.

(Read: Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion Remains a Watery Wonderland)

Watch all the new A Day with the Homies clips via the YouTube playlist below. The EP is also available via digital streaming providers, including Spotify and Apple Music. You can also revisit Panda Bear’s one-off single from earlier this month, “playing the long game”.

Panda Bear was a guest on This Must Be the Gig back in February, discussing AC’s first tour and Buoys. Revisit that interview below.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS

Previous Story
Deerhunter reveals 13-minute psychedelic rocker “Timebends”: Stream
Next Story
The Unexpected Influence of Ozzy Osbourne
No comments