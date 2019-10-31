Panda Bear’s A Day with the Homies EP receives digital release: Stream

Panda Bear, by Philip Cosores

Panda Bear has given a digital release to his previously vinyl-only EP, A Day with the Homies.

The Animal Collective member originally dropped the five-track effort in 2018. At the time, he explained that the EP “doesn’t work in the same way through headphones as it does out in the air.” Considering the vast majority of MP3 and streaming listening happens through headphones, it made sense that he’d keep it to a physical release. Now, however, producer Rusty Santos (Panda Bear’s Person Pitch, Animal Collective’s Sung Tongs) has given A Day with the Homies a fresh mix specifically for digital distribution.



Along with the new mixes, each song comes with its own visuals from director Danny Perez. Perez previously helmed the music video for the title track to Buoys, Panda Bear’s LP from earlier this year.

(Read: Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion Remains a Watery Wonderland)

Watch all the new A Day with the Homies clips via the YouTube playlist below. The EP is also available via digital streaming providers, including Spotify and Apple Music. You can also revisit Panda Bear’s one-off single from earlier this month, “playing the long game”.

Panda Bear was a guest on This Must Be the Gig back in February, discussing AC’s first tour and Buoys. Revisit that interview below.

