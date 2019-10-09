Panda Bear is “playing the long game” on new song: Stream

Panda Bear's "Playing the Long Game" video

Panda Bear returns today with a new single titled “playing the long game”. The one-off solo track is his first since dropping the acclaimed Buoys full-length back in February.

Although ambient in tone, “playing the long game” is punctuated by deep, reverberating bass and washes of synths. It was written by the Animal Collective member, aka Noah Lennox, in collaboration with producer Rusty Santos.



(Read: Animal Collective’s Merriweather Post Pavilion Remains a Watery Wonderland)

Accompanying the solo cut is a music video helmed by fashion designer and Panda Bear’s wife Fernanda Pereira. Lennox commented on it and the track in a statement,

“We had a good time making this video across the river. Thanks to everyone involved to make it happen. The song is about a brief series of thoughts I had one morning about who I am, what I’m doing, and where I’m going. Hope you enjoy it and hope all’s well.”

Check it out below.

Since Buoys, Panda Bear has worked on Solange’s stellar When I Get Home. He and the rest of Animal Collective have a few fall tour dates lined up, tickets for which can be purchased here.

Panda Bear appeared on Kyle Meredith With… earlier this year to talk about success and AnCo. Revisit the episode below.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public