Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite to cover John Lennon’s “Grow Old with Me”: Stream

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney, photo via Twitter

The two surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have teamed up to release a cover of their late bandmate John Lennon’s “Grow Old with Me”. Take a listen below.

“Grow Old With Me” was one of the final songs written by Lennon prior to his death in 1980 and was later released posthumously on 1984’s Milk and Honey. A decade later, McCartney, Starr, and George Harrison flirted with the idea of re-recording the song during the making of The Beatles Anthology. Now, McCartney and Starr have finally done just that.



Their version of “Grow Old With Me” features Starr on drums and vocals, McCartney on bass and backing vocals, and The Eagles’ Joe Walsh on guitar. Jack Douglas provided production and string arrangements.

In a press release, Starr explained the song’s sentimental meaning, stating,

“I’m an emotional person. And I just loved this song. I sang it the best that I could. I do well up when I think of John this deeply. And I’ve done my best. We’ve done our best. The other good thing is that I really wanted Paul to play on it, and he said yes. Paul came over and he played bass and sings a little bit on this with me. So John’s on it in a way. I’m on it and Paul’s on it. It’s not a publicity stunt. This is just what I wanted. And the strings that Jack arranged for this track, if you really listen, they do one line from ‘Here Comes the Sun’. So in a way, it’s the four of us.”

“Grow Old With Me” appears on Starr’s new solo album, What’s My Name, which is out today.