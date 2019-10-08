Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged gets first-ever vinyl release

Pearl Jam's MTV Unplugged

Pearl Jam’s 1992 MTV Unplugged session will soon make its vinyl debut.

Recorded just days after the completion of the band’s first American tour, the stripped-back set featured seven songs from their seminal debut album, Ten, including “Jeremy”, “Even Flow”, “Alive”, and “State of Love and Trust”.



The limited-edition vinyl, the first such release of its kind, will be available as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event on November 29th.

In related news, Nirvana’s own seminal MTV Unplugged set will also soon receive its vinyl debut. A double LP release, featuring five previously unreleased rehearsal performances, is due out on November 1st.

Below, watch footage of Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged performance of “Black”:

Pearl Jam – MTV Unplugged Tracklist:

01. Oceans

02. State of Love and Trust

03. Alive

04. Black

05. Jeremy

06. Even Flow

07. Porch