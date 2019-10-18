Peter, Bjorn and John announce new album Endless Dream, share single “Rusty Nail”: Stream

Peter, Bjorn and John

Next year marks Peter, Bjorn and John’s 20th anniversary, and they’re celebrating with a new record called Endless Dream. The Swedish trio’s ninth full-length overall, it’s due out March 13th via INGRID and is being previewed today with the lead single “Rusty Nail”.

Endless Dream follows 2018’s Darker Days, which marked their first LP in three years. The gap between the two albums is the shortest in PB&J’s career, a sign that the group was truly “in a good place,” as Peter Morén put it in a press release. He also described the new effort as “the light to the darkness – the day to the night” in relation to the previous one, while John Eriksson expounded, “This time the tone is bright. It’s about people trying to find colors in this dark world.”



“Rusty Nail”, the album’s first single, certainly seems to reflect Eriksson’s description. With hammering piano, the track explores the theme of persevering through life’s never-ending struggles. “I keep getting that rusty nail again all the time,” sing the trio on the hook. “I had dreams, I had dreams where I wanna be all my life.”

In addition to the record and song, Peter, Bjorn and John have announced a US tour for next spring. Launching March 23rd in Los Angeles, stops include Oakland, Portland, Boise, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, and New York. Everything wraps up April 11th in Boston, Massachusetts.

It looks like there’s plenty for PB&J fans to look forward to as they enter their 20th year. Listen to “Rusty Nail” below, followed by the group’s full itinerary. Tickets to the shows are available here.

Peter, Bjorn and John 2020 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

03/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ La Santa

03/25 – Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

03/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

04/03 – Saint Pau, MNl @ Amsterdam

04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

04/08 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall