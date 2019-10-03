Peter Murphy reschedules New York City residency

Peter Murphy

Peter Murphy was forced to postpone a residency at New York City’s (Le) Poisson Rouge after suffering a heart attack in August. Now that he’s “made a full recovery,” Murphy has rescheduled the residency for January 2020.

Taking place on January 20th, night one promises performances of his own solo hits. The following evening, January 21st, will feature classics from his time leading Bauhaus. He’ll then close the residency on January 23rd and 24th with tributes to David Bowie.



Speaking of Bauhaus, Murphy will reunite with band members Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J for a trio of shows in Los Angeles this November and December. They’re the first annouced Bauhaus live performances in 13 years, and you can grab tickets here.

Peter Murphy 2020 Tour Dates:

01/20 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge *

01/21 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge ^

01/23 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge #

01/24 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge #

* = Greatest Hits + Signature cuts from Lion

^ = Bauhaus’ Mr Moonlight

# = Tribute to David Bowie

Bauhaus 2019 Tour Dates:

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

12/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium