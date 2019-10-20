Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee added to Motörhead’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination after uproar

Motorhead

As recently reported, guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee were excluded from Motörhead’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination for the class of 2020. After uproar from fans and fellow artists, the Rock Hall has now added the two musicians to the list of band members eligible for nomination.

Originally, the Rock Hall only listed iconic frontman Lemmy Kilmister and classic members Fast Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor. With Campbell in the band for more than 30 years, and Dee a part of Motörhead for nearly a quarter century, their absence was perplexing, to say the least.



While the Rock Hall has yet to release an official statement, Motörhead’s social pages reported this weekend that Campbell and Dee have indeed been added: “Thanks to everyone who spoke up loudly. Thanks to the #ROCKHALL2020 for listening and adding Phil & Mikkey. All for one and one for all!”

Additionally, the Rock Hall website added Campbell and Mikkey’s name to the “Members” section of the band’s nomination page.

Sadly, Kilmister, Clarke and Taylor all passed away in recent years. For his part, Dee said he would have attended the Rock Hall ceremony even if he wasn’t inducted. However, he didn’t agree with the original snub, telling Billboard at the time, “That is pure wrong, I would say, and I know Phil will be very disappointed, too.”

That all said, Motörhead are only one of several nominees right now. The final inductees will be announced in the new year, with a ceremony set to take place in May at Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. Among the other nominees are Judas Priest, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Kraftwerk, Notorious B.IG., Whitney Houston, and more.