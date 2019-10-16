Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee not included in Motörhead’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Motorhead

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its nominees for the class of 2020, including the legendary Motörhead. However, the only members of the band named for potential induction are classic members Lemmy Kilmister, drummer “Philthy Animal” Taylor, and guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke, who all have passed away. Suspiciously missing from the Hall nod are longtime guitarist Phil Campbell and drummer Mikkey Dee.

Campbell joined Motörhead in 1984 and remained the band’s guitarist until Lemmy’s death in 2015, logging over 30 years. Dee also put in many years as the band’s drummer, playing in the band from 1992 until 2015.



Vital to the band’s legacy and featured on a majority of Motörhead’s recorded output, their absence from the nomination is baffling. Dee expressed his discontent in an interview with Billboard:

“That is pure wrong, I would say, and I know Phil will be very disappointed, too. We’ve been carrying the flag for 25 years together, and actually brought Motörhead to what it was. … The original band lasted just a few years. They started it off, but as Lemmy said himself, they wouldn’t have lasted another six months doing that lineup. I don’t think we would’ve been where we are today without the 25 years we spent touring.”

Despite being left out of the nomination, Dee said that he and Campbell will attend the ceremony and represent the band if inducted. Dee also said that Lemmy would’ve been “very, very proud” at the Hall of Fame nomination and that if anyone deserved to be in the Hall, it’s Motörhead.

Fans can celebrate the nomination’s original lineup when Motörhead releases the 1979 box set on October 25th. The expansive collection includes both of the band’s albums from 1979, Overkill and Bomber, which feature Taylor and Clarke. Pre-orders for the set are available via the band’s merch page.

Among the other 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees are Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, and Judas Priest. The inductees will be announced in the new year, with the ceremony set to take place at Cleveland’s Public Hall in May.