Pinegrove announce new album Marigold, share “Phase”: Stream

Pinegrove, photo by Daniel Topete

Pinegrove are back with news of their fourth studio LP. Titled Marigold, the album is due out January 17th.

Marigold follows the self-released Skylight from 2018 and serves as the New Jersey band’s full-length debut for Rough Trade Records. It was recorded at Amperland, the home-turned-studio in upstate New York shared by frontman Evan Stephens Hall and multi-instrumentalist Nick Levine. Described by a press release as an “urgent, multivalent meditation,” the record features 11 songs, including this past summer’s single “Moment”.



“We’re always thinking about how to be better humans and humanists,” Pinegrove co-founder and drummer Zack Levine said of the group and how it approaches music. “It’s about how to keep going, and to respond to the world as it is right now.”

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

To coincide with the album announcement, Pinegrove are sharing a second single in “Phase”. Hall explained the track thusly,

“The song ‘Phase’ is more or less about insomnia — trying to sleep but things racing in your mind, looking around your room, looking at things from the perspective of your bed, seeing all the things you could do or should be doing, enumerating tasks, making lists in your head, moving through anxieties & eventually, hopefully, into sleep.”

Hear it below via its Colin Read-directed video.

Marigold is up for pre-order now. Additionally, the indie outfit has planned out an expansive 2020 tour across North America and Europe. Purchase your tickets here.

Marigold Artwork:

Marigold Tracklist:

01. Dotted Line

02. Spiral

03. The Alarmist

04. No Drugs

05. Moment

06. Hairpin

07. Phase

08. Endless

09. Alcove

10. Neighbor

11. Marigold

Pinegrove 2020 Tour Dates:

02/01 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress !

02/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !

02/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Music Box !

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy !

02/06 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s !

02/08 – Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse !

02/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore !

02/10 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s !

02/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune !

02/13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom !

02/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

02/16 – Denver, CO @ Gothic #

02/18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

02/19 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

02/21 – Austin, TX @ Emos #

02/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak #

02/23 – Dallas, TX @ Trees #

03/18 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall $

03/19 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique $

03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord $

03/21 – Berlin, DE @ Lido %

03/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang %

03/24 – Cologne, DE @ Gebaude 9 %

03/25 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof %

03/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Boule Noir %

03/28 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social %

03/30 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio %

03/31 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

04/01 – Bristol, UK @ SWX %

04/02 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %

! = w/ LAKE

# = w/ Whitney Ballen

$ = w/ Buck Meek (of Big Thief)

% = w/ Katy J Pearson