Poliça announce new album When We Stay Alive, share “Driving”: Stream

Next year, Minneapolis synthpop outfit Poliça will return with their fourth studio effort. Dubbed When We Stay Alive, it’s officially out January 31st, 2020 through Memphis Industries.
The new album follows 2016’s United Crushers, as well as Music for the Long Emergency, the group’s 2018 collaborative LP with s t a r g a z e.
When We Stay Alive was written as Poliça singer Channy Leaneagh was recuperating from a nasty fall off her roof, which left her immobile for many months. The new record’s title refers to more than just physical healing, however; in many ways, the recovery process allowed for Leaneagh to reclaim her own identity.
“I had been living unconsciously in past trauma,” she explained in a statement. “I don’t want to deny something happened – this is not about repression – it’s about taking the power back from the past, holding the power in the present, and creating a new story for myself.”
Produced by band co-founder Ryan Olson and mixed by Jim Eno of Spoon, the 10-track collection is being teased with throbbing lead single “Driving” and its fiery video directed by Isaac Gale. Check it out below.
When We Stay Alive is available for pre-order now. Poliça will support the record with a lengthy 2020 tour through North America, the UK, and Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11th, and can be found here.
When We Stay Alive Artwork:
When We Stay Alive Tracklist:
01. Driving
02. TATA
03. Fold Up
04. Feel Life
05. Little Threads
06. Be Again
07. Steady
08. Forget Me Now
09. Blood Moon
10. Sea Without Blue
Poliça 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Flannel Fest
11/23 – Eau Claire, WI @ Jamf Theater
11/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
11/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
02/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
02/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
02/10 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
02/11 – London, UK @ Village Underground
02/12 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
02/14 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
02/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique
02/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
02/18 – Cologne, DE @ Artheatre
02/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
02/21 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee
02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan
02/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Little Vega
02/25 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
02/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka
02/28 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
02/29 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39
03/01 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
03/03 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau
03/04 – Madrid, ES @ Caracol
03/19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
03/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/21 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
03/23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
03/24 – Montreal, QB @ Bar Le Ritz
03/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
03/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/31 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
04/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
04/02 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn
04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
04/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
04/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street
04/30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
05/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
05/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews