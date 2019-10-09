Poliça announce new album When We Stay Alive, share “Driving”: Stream

Poliça, photo by Zoe Prinds-Flash

Next year, Minneapolis synthpop outfit Poliça will return with their fourth studio effort. Dubbed When We Stay Alive, it’s officially out January 31st, 2020 through Memphis Industries.

The new album follows 2016’s United Crushers, as well as Music for the Long Emergency, the group’s 2018 collaborative LP with s t a r g a z e.



When We Stay Alive was written as Poliça singer Channy Leaneagh was recuperating from a nasty fall off her roof, which left her immobile for many months. The new record’s title refers to more than just physical healing, however; in many ways, the recovery process allowed for Leaneagh to reclaim her own identity.

“I had been living unconsciously in past trauma,” she explained in a statement. “I don’t want to deny something happened – this is not about repression – it’s about taking the power back from the past, holding the power in the present, and creating a new story for myself.”

Produced by band co-founder Ryan Olson and mixed by Jim Eno of Spoon, the 10-track collection is being teased with throbbing lead single “Driving” and its fiery video directed by Isaac Gale. Check it out below.

When We Stay Alive is available for pre-order now. Poliça will support the record with a lengthy 2020 tour through North America, the UK, and Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 11th, and can be found here.

When We Stay Alive Artwork:

When We Stay Alive Tracklist:

01. Driving

02. TATA

03. Fold Up

04. Feel Life

05. Little Threads

06. Be Again

07. Steady

08. Forget Me Now

09. Blood Moon

10. Sea Without Blue

Poliça 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Flannel Fest

11/23 – Eau Claire, WI @ Jamf Theater

11/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

11/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

02/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

02/08 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

02/10 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

02/11 – London, UK @ Village Underground

02/12 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

02/14 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

02/15 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

02/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

02/18 – Cologne, DE @ Artheatre

02/19 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

02/21 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee

02/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

02/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Little Vega

02/25 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

02/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

02/28 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

02/29 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

03/01 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

03/03 – Barcelona, ES @ La Nau

03/04 – Madrid, ES @ Caracol

03/19 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

03/20 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/21 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

03/23 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/24 – Montreal, QB @ Bar Le Ritz

03/25 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

03/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/31 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

04/01 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

04/02 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

04/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

04/18 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

04/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

04/27 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

04/30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

05/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

05/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews