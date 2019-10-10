Power Trip’s 2020 Evil Beat Festival features Deafheaven, Carcass, and more

Power Trip

Power Trip have announced the second edition of their Evil Beat Festival, held in the band’s hometown of Dallas, Texas. The one-day metal extravaganza also promises performances from Deafheaven, Carcass, Vio-lence, Torche, Razor, Sheer Mag, and more.

The Evil Beat Vol. 2 Fest takes place on January 11th at the South Side Ballroom. Joining Power Trip and the other aforementioned artists on the bill are Drab Majesty, Prurient, Warthog, Wiccans, Red Death, True Widow, Special Interest, Mil Spec, and Dress Code.



Tickets for the Evil Beat Vol. 2 go on sale today (October 10th) at 10 a.m. CT at this location.

Prior to the festival, Power Trip will embark on a previously announced co-headlining tour with High on Fire. That outing kicks off November 7th in Austin, Texas. You cant tickets to all of the band’s upcoming dates here.

In other news, Power Trip just made their “Adult Swim Singles Series” track “Hornet’s Nest” available on digital and streaming platforms.