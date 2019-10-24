Puscifer recruit Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco for upcoming album

Puscifer's Maynard James Keenan / Esmé Bianco (HBO)

Even though Tool are in the midst of a North American tour, singer Maynard James Keenan is hard at work on a new album from his band Puscifer. In fact, the experimental rock outfit just welcomed Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco into the studio as a guest vocalist.

Back in July, Keenan revealed via Instagram that Puscifer were working on a new album. The update also mentioned a 2021 release date, likely to accommodate for Tool’s touring cycle.



Tool’s current tour recently hit Los Angeles and Arizona — two of Keenan’s home bases — which meant he had a chance to cut some more music for Puscifer’s next LP. A few days ago, Puscifer posted an Instagram pic of Keenan recording vocals, along with a shot of vocalist Carina Round and multi-instrumentalist Mat Mitchell at the production boards.

Yesterday, Esmé Bianco — who played the recurring character of Ros on HBO’s Game of Thrones — tweeted pics of herself at a microphone and with Carina Round, along with the caption, “Doing a little something something in the studio #puscifer2021.” The photo with Round also showed Maynard on a smartphone, perhaps in a FaceTime chat.

Puscifer have always featured a rotating cast of guest contributors. The band’s last album, Money Shot, was released in October 2015.

For now, fans can catch Keenan on Tool’s aforementioned North American tour. The trek wraps up November 25th in Washington, D.C. Pick up tickets here.