Put on a happy face, Joker porn is currently the most popular genre on Pornhub

The worst part about having a Pornhub account is people expect you to behave as if you don’t.

This weekend, the new Joker movie didn’t just lead the Box Office, it also topped the search box at Pornhub. The Internet carnality distributor keeps tabs on their users’ search histories, and as first reported by TMZ, the popular site saw a massive uptick in customers who were, well, down to clown.



Pornhub counted 741,000 searches for “joker” in the first four days following the release of the movie directed by Rod Drillups Todd Phillips and starring Walking Penis Joaquin Phoenix. The activity came to a head (get your mind out of the gutter) on Sunday, with a peak of 291,628 searches.

This is hardly the first time that men and women in skintight spandex have dominated pornography searches. In 2016, Suicide Squad led to Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie in the film) becoming the most searched fictional character in Pornhub’s history. It’s a dubious distinction for Robbie, and something she probably won’t want to tell her parents. Sure, there’s something vaguely disquieting about so many porn users being attracted to comic book characters, but then again, lots of them seem to want to shtup their step-sisters, too. By the standards of that website, this news might be downright wholesome.

If you are one of the hundreds of thousands searching for superhero porn — and please don’t tell us if you are — the next tentpole event is likely Birds of Prey, starring the aforementioned Robbie as Harley Quinn once again, out February 7th. As for the Clown Prince of Porn, Phoenix is open to a sequel, so look for Joker 2 (or perhaps 2 Clowns 1 Car) sometime in the next few years.

Last month, Pornhub continued its thrust for cultural dominance with Her & Him, an ambitious Romeo and Juliet-inspired film directed by Bella Thorne.