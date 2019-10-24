Queens of the Stone Age announce limited-edition vinyl reissue of Songs For the Deaf

Queens of the Stone Age's Songs For the Deaf vinyl reissue

Queens of the Stone Age are teaming up with Vinyl Me, Please for a limited-edition vinyl repressing of the band’s landmark 2003 album, Songs For the Deaf.

The double LP set is pressed on translucent red and black marble-colored vinyl. It comes packaged with a collectable art print with the album’s alternate artwork and a custom cocktail recipe inspired by the album, and is housed in a deluxe heavyweight jacket with spot UV and embossing. You can sign up for Vinyl Me, Please and purchase a copy here.



In addition to this limited-edition vinyl repressing, QOTSA’s Songs For the Deaf and Rated R will receive a wider, 180-gram vinyl repressing on November 22nd. Similar reissues for Lullabies to Paralyze and Era Vulgaris will follow on December 20th. Pre-orders are now ongoing via Amazon or QOTSA’s website.

In related news, QOTSA’s Josh Homme is gearing up to release Desert Sessions Vol. 11 and 12 in October, featuring contributions from Les Claypool, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, and more.