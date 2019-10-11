Queens of the Stone Age announce vinyl reissues

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Philip Cosores

Queens of the Stone Age have announced vinyl reissues of four past studio albums.

Rated R and Songs For the Deaf will be re-released on high-quality 180-gram vinyl on November 22nd. Similar reissues for Lullabies to Paralyze and Era Vulgaris will follow on December 20th. Pre-orders are now ongoing via Amazon or QOTSA’s website.



Additionally, a limited-edition colored vinyl reissue of Songs For the Deaf is coming from Vinyl, Me Please in November.

In related news, QOTSA’s Josh Homme is gearing up to release Desert Sessions Vol. 11 and 12 in October, featuring contributions from Les Claypool, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, and more.