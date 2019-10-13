Quentin Tarantino pays tribute to Robert Forster: “The world is left with one less square shooter”

Robert Forster as Max Cherry

Quentin Tarantino has paid tribute to Jackie Brown star Robert Forster, who died over the weekend at the age of 78.

Forster earned an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of bondsman Max Cherry in Tarantino’s 1997 crime drama Jackie Brown.



“Today the world is left with one less gentlemen,” Tarantino wrote in a statement. “One less square shooter. One less good man. One less wonderful father. One less marvelous actor. I remember all the breakfasts we had at silver spoons. All the stories. All the kind words. All the support. Casting Robert Forster in Jackie Brown was one of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life.”

Tarantino concluded his statement writing, “I will miss you dearly my old friend. Bye bye Max. Bye bye Miles. Bye bye Bob.”

Tarantino and Forster first met at an audition for the former’s debut film, Reservoir Dogs. Tarantino later wrote the role of Max Cherry with Foster specifically in the mind. Beyond earning Forster an Academy Award nomination, it also led to renewed interest in the actor, who had been toiling away at B movies for much of the 1970s and 80s. Following Jackie Brown, Forster landed roles in films like Mulholland Drive, Me, Myself & Irene, and Lucky Number Slevin, as well as in TV shows including Twin Peaks: The Return and Breaking Bad.