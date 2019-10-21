Quiet Riot’s Frankie Banali reveals stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Frankie Banali, via Facebook

Frankie Banali, legendary drummer for Quiet Riot, has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Banali is the only remaining member of Quiet Riot’s classic early ’80s lineup, and has served as the band’s manager since 1994.

Banali revealed his medical situation in a statement shared by Internet radio host Mitch Lafon. The drummer wrote, “I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what’s going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year. Since April 17th I have been battling stage four pancreatic cancer.”



Banali is receiving medical care and has already made progress. “I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend,” he said.

Unsurprisingly for a man who has always put the music first, Banali devoted just a few sentences describing his prognosis, and instead spent most of the statement apologizing to fans for missing shows earlier this year. “I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig,” he wrote. “Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me.”

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, a diagnosis of stage four cancer, sometimes called metastatic cancer, “means the cancer has spread from its origin to distant parts of the body.” This distinguishes it from stage three cancer, which is “locally advanced.” Cancers that have spread are difficult to treat and unlikely to be cured, although people diagnosed with metastatic cancers may survive for many years.

For his part, Banali is uncowed. “The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting,” he said. He seems to be recovering remarkably well, too, at least enough to get back on stage, as he added, “I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there.”

In addition to that performance, Quiet Riot is scheduled to play two more shows in 2019: November 27th at Club Diamond in St. Peters, Missouri, and December 30th at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Get your tickets here.

Read Frankie Banali’s full statement below.

“I just want to let all of my friends and fans know what’s going on with me and why I have unfortunately missed some appearances this year. Since April 17th I have been battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

The original prognosis was very scary. I had quite a battle on my hands and it took a lot, but I am thankful to say that after several rounds of chemo and other treatments I am on the mend. The road ahead is not going to be easy but cancer has met its match and I plan to continue fighting. I wish I could have been with you all at every Quiet Riot performance as this is the first time in 38 years I have ever missed a gig.

Please know that if I had been able to fly on a plane and play a show nothing else would have stopped me. I am feeling much better and stronger now.

I intend to play the Quiet Riot concert at the Whiskey A Go Go on Saturday October 26th and to continue touring in 2020 with Quiet Riot, so I hope to see you there. I appreciate all the fans that support Quiet Riot by coming to shows and I hope you will all continue that support as well as keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.

Peace and Love, Frankie Banali”