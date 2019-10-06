R.I.P. Rip Taylor, legendary comedian and King of Confetti dies at 84

Rip Taylor and Mike Myers in Wayne's World 2

Legendary comedian Rip Taylor, also known as King of Confetti and The Crying Comedian, died Sunday, October 6th in Beverly Hills. His publicist Harlan Boll confirmed the news, although no cause of death has been reported.

Born Charles Elmer “Rip” Taylor Jr. in Washington, D.C., Taylor began his standup career abroad while enlisted in the US Army. His signature bit — pretending to cry as he begged audiences to laugh — nabbed him a spot on The Ed Sullivan Show.



From there, Taylor began to turn heads, regularly appearing on similar variety talk shows, particularly The Merv Griffin Show. His routine success led to brief stints hosting game shows, most notably The $1.98 Beauty Show, which saw guests competing in a talent show format.

Taylor also appeared in narrative television shows, specifically guest roles in Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, and Santa Barbara. However, he would find great success behind the microphone by voicing several cartoons, ranging from The Addams Family to The Jetsons, Ducktales the Movie to Garfield and Friends.

Although he starred in several films, Taylor often played himself. Inarguably, his greatest performance of that nature was aiding Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers) in putting on Waynestock in 1993’s Wayne’s World 2. It’s here we learned he’s a god in Kowloon Bay.

Revisit a few of his clips below.