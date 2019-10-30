Rapper cancels concert in protest of Morrissey’s venue-wide meat ban

Zealous vegan Morrissey has been known to enforce venue-wide meat bans at his concerts. In the past, New York’s famed Madison Square Garden refrained from selling (almost) all food products containing meat, as did Riot Fest Chicago a few years ago.

Although The Smiths singer’s strict request hasn’t kept him from booking shows, there’s at least one person who won’t tolerate the ban. As NME points out, an Alabama rapper recently canceled one of his shows because of the meat ban imposed on the venue by Moz.



Jake Hill was scheduled to perform at the White Oak Music Hall in Houston last Monday, October 28th. However, upon finding out he couldn’t eat meat on the premises because Morrissey was also playing at the venue that evening, he scrapped the show altogether.

(Read: Ranking Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)

“[As] soon as we get here we find out that there’s a bigger artist playing on the lawn, who is a vegetarian. Which is fine. But he has made a specific contract rule that you cannot have any meat in the venue,” Hill recounted in a video posted to Twitter, captioned “Big fuck you to @officialmoz.”

Show is cancelled tonight. Big fuck you to @officialmoz pic.twitter.com/Vd5ED2pU56 — iamjakehill (@JaaakeHill) October 28, 2019

Hill said that when he tried to eat his Chick-fil-A meal onsite at White Oak, he was asked to leave and eat outside “like a fucking dog, or walk 500 yards down to a bar.” He continued,

“This is the 20th show we’ve done, we’re fucking tired. I do wanna relax, eat our food, but apparently God is here and he’s making it so we can’t eat meat. So, I hate to do this but I’m not about to bow down to this guy. Show’s been cancelled, I’m sorry.”

Hill, who is on tour, ended the clip by calling out the British singer by name. “Fuck you Morrissey! Bitch!”

Later on Twitter, Hill continued his attack on Morrissey and his ban. “I understand we’ll get a lot of hate for this and lose supporters but I’m not gonna be told what I can and can’t eat at a venue that I just spent 40 days getting to, all because a bigger artist doesn’t like meat.” The rapper added, “This is about being treated like an equal human. I’m not gonna do a show where me and my crew aren’t treated as such.”

I understand we’ll get a lot of hate for this and lose supporters but I’m not gonna be told what I can and can’t eat at a venue that I just spent 40 days getting to, all because a bigger artist doesn’t like meat. Not sucking dick tonight — iamjakehill (@JaaakeHill) October 28, 2019

You and like 100 other people are missing the point here. This is about being treated like an equal human. I’m not gonna do a show where me and my crew aren’t treated as such. All you shit talkers need to go on tour yourself and see what it’s like. https://t.co/s5lJK3nPbS — iamjakehill (@JaaakeHill) October 29, 2019

For Morrissey, this is only the latest bit of tour drama. Previously, his Portland concert was interrupted by protestors who were speaking out against the musician’s support of far-right political party For Britain. His shows on this most recent tour with Interpol also suffered from poor sales, though apparently he may be making up for that lost money by selling some interesting merchandise.