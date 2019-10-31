Real Estate debut new song from upcoming album: Watch

Real Estate, photo by Zach Gates

Last week, Brooklyn-based indie rockers Real Estate surprised fans with performances of an unannounced new album. Now, the band has released live footage of one such unreleased song, as well as a setlist that may double as a tracklist for the upcoming project. Whatever it may be called, it will be the band’s first album since 2017’s In Mind.

The concert footage is from an October 22nd performance at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall. The song features dreamy guitar licks and pointed, aching lyrics. “I can’t believe it’s you / No mirage or echo / I felt you, yes it’s true / So hard to connect though.”



Meanwhile, on Instagram the band has posted the setlist from their October 25th performance in Austin. The second portion of the set will look familiar to fans, as it includes some of Real Estate’s best known works like “Darling” and “Had to Hear”. The first portion, however, boasted 13 songs currently unknown in Real Estate’s discography. According to a statement, the concert included “a full performance of their next album,” which might mean that the tracks were already in album order. Hear the new song (possibly called “You”?) and check out the setlist below.