Record Store Day Black Friday 2019 promises releases from Lizzo, Arcade Fire, and Paul McCartney

Record Store Day Black Friday

Record Store Day will once again hold an offshoot event on Black Friday (November 29th). Though the day doesn’t offer the number of releases as the main event in April, there are still plenty of exclusive, limited-edition slabs of vinyl to be had. So far, we’ve gotten details on Pearl Jam’s MTV Unplugged vinyl release, Tenacious D’s long-awaited Jack White collaboration, and The National’s new live album. Now, the full list of RSD’s Black Friday offerings has been unveiled.

We’ve singled out a few other notable releases below, and you can find the full list here.



— Lizzo’s 2016 EP, Coconut Oil, will receive its vinyl debut. Limited to 5,500 copies.

— Arcade Fire will reissue their beloved single,”Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)”, on 7-inch vinyl alongside a cover of The Alvino Rey Orchestra’s “My Buddy”.

— Paul McCartney will release two unused songs from his latest album, Egypt Station. “Home Tonight” and “In A Hurry” will be pressed on 7-inch vinyl, featuring artwork based on the parlour game Exquisite Corpse.

— U2 has announced a 30th anniversary vinyl reissue of its 1979 EP, Three, featuring remastered editions of the original tracks “Out of Control”, “Stories for Boys”, and “Boy-Girl” with new artwork.

— Jenny Lewis will release On the iPhone, a 7-inch pink vinyl featuring a never-before-heard version of “Rabbit Hole” with backing vocals by Morgan Nagler, as well as a cover of Bob Dylan’s classic “Standing In The Door Way”. Limited to 2,000 copies.

— The Weeknd’s 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy, will make its vinyl debut. The six-song EP is pressed on 150-gram vinyl and features an etched design on the flip side. Limited to 3,000 copies.

— Cardi B’s 2016 debut mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1, will be pressed on 12-inch vinyl for the first time. Limited to 2,000 copies.

— Devo will release Devo Live!, featuring recordings from the band’s 1980 radio promo tape Warner Bros. Music Show available commercially for the first time.

— Kings of Leon’s 2004 EP, Day Old Belgian Blues, will make its vinyl debut. Limited to 3,000 copies.

— Jeff Buckley’s Live on KCRW: Morning Becomes Eclectic will be released on vinyl for the first time. Limited to 3,750 copies.

— Miles Davis will receive a pair of archival releases in the form of Miles in Tokyo and Early Minor: Rare Miles From The Complete In A Silent Way Sessions, both of which are receiving their vinyl debuts.