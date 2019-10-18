Refused release new album War Music: Stream

Refused, photo via Spinefarm Records

Refused today released their new full-length album, War Music. Stream the 10-track effort below via Apple Music or Spotify.

War Music marks the Swedish hardcore punk outfit’s fifth overall full-length, and second since their 2014 reunion. It follow’s 2015’s comeback album, Freedom, and is their first release under a new deal with Spinefarm and Search & Destroy.



Politically minded as ever, War Music finds the band making “a complete return to form with its catchy, heavy, melodic blend of punk rock and hardcore – all wrapped in the catchiest of hooks,” according to a press release. Speaking to NME earlier this year, vocalist Dennis Lyxzén discussed coming back after a 14-year absence and retaining the same drive:

“From the beginning our band was never about making money or getting famous. The agenda was to create a platform for us to be creative and radical. We were raised on the language of punk and hardcore and it continues to be crucial to the identity of Refused. We’re privileged to be in a position where some people are interested in the music and the ideas expressed by our band and we don’t take that lightly. Both myself and David [Sandström, drums] grew up in working class families. I think in some way I still feel like nobody wants to hear what I have to say. Now I have a platform I’m definitely going to use it.”

(Read: Refused and Distillers Play Club Show After Weather Nixes Sonic Temple Sets)

“Blood Red”, “REV001”, and “Economy of Death” served as preview tracks. Listen to the entirety of War Music below. You can also catch Refused supporting the record on a North American tour with Youth Code and Metz early next year. Get tickets here.

War Music Artwork:

War Music Tracklist:

01. REV001

02. Violent Reaction

03. I Wanna Watch the World Burn

04. Blood Red

05. Malfire

06. Turn the Cross

07. Damaged III

08. Death in Vännäs

09. The Infamous Left

10. Economy of Death