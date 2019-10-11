R.E.M. release new remix of Kurt Cobain tribute “Let Me In”: Stream

R.E.M. have shared a new remix of “Let Me In”, the track from 1994’s Monster written in the aftermath of Kurt Cobain’s death.

Bassist Mike Mills told Vice that “Let Me In” originally began as an “angrily melancholic” track until Michael Stipe started writing lyrics. “We were trying to make a record and deal with the shock of everything,” he recounted, continuing,



“I was really proud of Michael for being brave enough to say something about the impact it had on him. I was honored that I had written something that would make him want to use it as the vehicle for his feelings, if that makes any sense. It was always super emotional to play it live, because we would gather around each other and do it as a small, intimate group, and it was always really moving.”

(Read: Monster Was the End of R.E.M. as We Knew Them)

This new version of “Let Me In” is stripped down to a raw form so that Stipe’s howling vocals take center stage. The original’s synthesizers have been replaced by a tambourine, and a spacious air is pushed to the front, giving the song a melancholic urgency. It’s a must-listen for long-time fans and newcomers to the track alike, so stream it below.

The new “Let Me In” remix appears on the upcoming 25th anniversary deluxe reissue of Monster. The band is spotlighting their ninth album’s anniversary with a remastered version of the LP alongside 15 previously unreleased demos and a handful of remixes. The new mixes were done by the album’s original producer, Scott Litt.

R.E.M. fans have been treated to plenty of material as of late. Stipe recently debuted “Your Capricious Soul”, his first-ever solo song. Before that, the band unearthed a rare song called “Fascinating” and released it to benefit Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Meanwhile, if you're on the lookout for some Kurt Cobain memorabilia, the market has rarely been better. Cobain and Courtney Love's former Seattle home is for sale for a balmy $7,500,000. If you're looking for something a bit cheaper, you could always bid on Cobain's unwashed MTV Unplugged sweater, which is expected to get upwards of $300,000 at auction. If all else fails, at least you can buy a T-shirt from the "Kurt Was Here" apparel collection, curated by Frances Bean Cobain, for $113.