Rex Orange County makes TV debut with “Loving Is Easy” performance on Fallon: Watch

Rex Orange County, photo via Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

21-year-old English neo-soul act Rex Orange County is set to drop his third full-length, Pony, later this month. In anticipation, the singer-songwriter born Alexander O’Connor made his TV debut on Thursday by performing “Loving Is Easy” and “10/10” on Fallon.

His performance of “Loving Is Easy”, which was aired during the show’s broadcast, saw REO seated at a piano and accompanied by a full string section. Meanwhile, for his web exclusive rendition of “10/10”, he recreated the song’s living room-set video right down to the Spider-Man bodysuits. Watch both clips below.



Pony gallops onto music platforms everywhere October 25th via Sony Music, and pre-orders going on now. In November, Rex Orange County will launch a headlining tour of Europe, with North American dates coming in January. Tickets are available here.