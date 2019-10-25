Rex Orange County shares new album Pony: Stream

Rex Orange County, photo by Alex Waespi

Rex Orange County, aka Alexander O’Connor, has today released his third full-length album, Pony. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The neo-soul singer wrote, recorded, and performed nearly all of the record himself. Sessions took place at East London’s Strongroom Studios with co-producer, engineer, and mixer Ben Baptie. Listeners were given a small sample with singles “10/10”, “Pluto Projector”, and “Face to Face”. The tracks find O’Connor pivoting between elements of soul and R&B under the instrumental cape of pure pop-forward arrangements.



O’Connor spoke to ALT 98.7 about his growth between 2017’s Apricot Princess and Pony,

“Of course, I wanted to make an album better than I had before and make something that I was really proud of. I wanted to level myself up; that was more for myself than anyone else, really. Just to know that I could do it. Make songs that felt like they were further than me, go further than before, spend more time. I think be more open to things; before I had quite specific blueprints and this time I was more ground-up, starting things from scratch.”

The album arrives today via Sony Music, with physical copies available through O’Connor’s online store. The UK pop singer/songwriter has a long fall and winter of North American and UK tour dates ahead, so check for tickets here.

Pony Tracklist:

01. 10/10

02. Always

03. Laser Lights

04. Face to Face

05. Stressed Out

06. Never Had the Balls

07. Pluto Projector

08. Every Way

09. It Gets Better

10. It’s Not the Same Anymore