Rob Halford unwraps a thrashy punk rendition of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”: Stream

The track appears on the Judas Priest icon's upcoming Celestial holiday album

by
on October 04, 2019, 2:04pm
Rob Halford Hark The Herald Angels Sing
Rob Halford, via Chipster PR

Rob Halford has gifted fans with another track from his upcoming holiday album, Celestial. In advance of the LP, the Judas Priest legend has offered a thrashy punk take on the Christmas classic “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”.

As previously reported, Halford’s Celestial album will arrive on October 18th, containing a combination of original festive tunes and covers of classic holiday songs. The LP is a family affair, featuring Halford’s brother, sister and nephew, among other musicians.

(Read: Rob Halford on Judas Priest’s Next Album, Ozzy Osbourne, and More)

If you ever wondered what Halford’s voice would sound like fronting a punk band, this rendition of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” answers that question. The Metal God and company turn the angelic original into a fast-paced thrash-punk anthem that clocks in at just over two minutes.

Pre-orders for Celestial are currently available. Listen to Halford’s version of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” below.

