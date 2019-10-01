Robert Glasper announces new mixtape Fuck Yo Feelings

Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper has announced the impending release of a new mixtape called Fuck Yo Feelings. Due out on October 3rd, the 19-track collection “is the result of a two-day session in which Glasper invited musician friends to stop by the studio and organically create together,” according to a press release.

Among the names who show up on Fuck Yo Feelings: Yasiin Bey (fka Mos Def), Herbie Hancock, Denzel Curry, Mick Jenkins, YBN Cordae, Terrace Martin, Bilal, Andra Day, Rapsody, Derrick Hodge, and Chris Dave.



Fuck Yo Feelings is Glasper’s first release of original music under his own name since the 2016 Robert Glasper Experiment LP ArtScience, and marks his debut release with Loma Vista Recordings. In the years since then, he’s released music as a member of both R+R=NOW and August Green, as well as collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on To Pimp A Butterfly and Brittany Howard on Jaime.

The release of Fuck Yo Feelings also coincides with Glasper’s month-long residency at New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club, during which time he’ll be joined on stage by many of the mixtape’s collaborators. Featuring 56 shows over the course of 28 days, the residency also promises tributes to J Dilla, Roy Hargrove, and Stevie Wonder.

Watch a documentary on the creation of Fuck Yo Feelings, plus see the mixtape’s artwork and tracklist below.

Fuck Yo Feelings Artwork:

Fuck Yo Feelings Tracklist:

01. Intro (feat. Affion Crockett)

02. This Changes Everything (feat. Buddy, Denzey Curry, Terrace Martin, and James Poyser)

03. Gone (feat. YBN Cordae, Bilal, and Herbie Hancock)

04. Let Me In (feat. Mick Jenkins)

05. In Case You Forgot

06. Indulging in Such

07. Fuck Yo Feelings (feat. Yebba)

08. Endangered Black Woman (feat. Andra Day and Staceyann Chin)

09. Expectations (feat. Baby Rose and Rapsody)

10. All I Do (feat. SIR, Bridget Kelly, and Song Bird)

11. Aah Whoa (feat. Muhsinah and Queen Sheba)

12. I Want You

13. Trade in Bars Yo (feat. Herbie Hancock)

14. DAF Fall Out

15. Sunshine (feat. YBN Cordae)

16. Liquid Swords

17. DAF FTF

18. Treal (feat. Yasiin Bey)

19. Cold