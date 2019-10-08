The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

The Cure have spent the better part of this year celebrating the 30th anniversary of Disintegration on the road with full album performances and festival appearances all over the world. However, the busy schedule has hardly kept them from working on new material.

According to frontman Robert Smith, the band currently has not one, not two, but three new albums in various stages of development. One of those could see release very soon — as in within the next few months.



“Actually I have prepared three albums, two of them more advanced,” Smith revealed in a (translated) interview with Mexico’s Zocalo (via NME). “The first will be the one that we will release very soon. I think that the first single, or the whole album, will come out this Christmas, or a little earlier.” He added that this fast-approaching record, The Cure’s first since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, is tentatively titled Live from the Moon.

(Read: The Cure’s 10 Best Deep Cuts)

Smith previously spoke about this upcoming album in March, calling the songs “so dark” and “incredibly intense.” At the time, he originally hoped to have it out by Halloween.

As if one new Cure LP weren’t enough of a holiday gift, fans won’t have to wait very long for the next record, which appears to also be quite far along. “The second album, which I already have more advanced, refers to much freer pieces and with a more pronounced, stronger sound, and that to record them has to be live, yes, with that experience of putting together a concept based on the interpretation of the moment,” explained Smith.

(Buy: Tickets to The Cure Concerts)

While a timetable for their third album hasn’t been detailed, it will see The Cure adopting a more eccentric sound. “The third, which is crazy, is a noise disc, with different aspects and environments,” Smith described, “all based on experiences on a stage or on my paths, in situations where noise is present and to which we are so accustomed that we don’t pay attention.”

Later this month, The Cure will release 40 Live Curaetion 25 + Anniversary, a new limited edition box set chronicling two recent concerts.