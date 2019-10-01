Ryan Reynolds’ crew blows a bunch of stuff up in Michael Bay’s Netflix film 6 Underground: Watch

6 Underground (Netflix)

The math is pretty easy on this one. You’ve got Michael Bay behind the camera, Ryan Reynolds in front of it, Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick penning the script, and Netflix reportedly forking over more money than they’ve ever spent on an original movie. Add that all up and you get an unequaled number of explosions and logic-defying action, which is just what the first trailer for 6 Underground delivers.

Netflix’s first real foray into the blockbuster action genre, 6 Underground follows a group of billionaires who fake their own deaths so they can take out the world’s most dangerous criminals without the interference of silly things like laws or bureaucracy. Joining Reynolds’ enigmatic One in this pursuit of vigilantism are Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven), and Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton). Each member brings a unique skill to the team, and together they cause heaps of glorious Bayhem.



Also starring Dave Franco, 6 Underground crashes onto Netflix on December 13th. Check out the first-look trailer below.

6 Underground is the first of two Netflix blockbusters Reynolds has on deck. He’s next set to appear alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in the globetrotting heist flick Red Notice from writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper).

Here’s the full synopsis for 6 Underground:

What’s the best part of being dead? It isn’t escaping your boss, your ex, or even erasing your criminal record. The best part about being dead…is the freedom. The freedom to fight the injustice and evil that lurk in our world without anyone or anything to slow you down or tell you “no.”

6 Underground introduces a new kind of action hero. Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions damn sure will.