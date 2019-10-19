Menu
Shakira covers Green Day’s “Basket Case”: Watch

The pop singer will headline next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Jennifer Lopez

by
on October 19, 2019, 2:36pm
Shakira covering Green Day
Some music fans have lamented over the lack of rock music at recent Super Bowl Halftime performances. Well, if Shakira’s social media feed is any indication, we may get to hear some pop punk after all.

Shakira, who will co-headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Jennifer Lopez, has posted a brief video of herself singing Green Day’s “Basket Case”. In an accompanying tweet, she wrote, “Me, being a basket case with my producer…” Watch the cover below.

FWIW, Green Day aren’t scheduled to kick off their world tour supporting new album Father of All Motherf*ckers until March 2020. So, maybe they’ll join Shakira on stage for the Big Game? For now, make sure you pick up tickets to Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

