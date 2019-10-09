Sinead O’Connor announces first North American tour dates in six years

Sinead O'Connor, photo by Maja Smiejkowska

Sinead O’Connor’s comeback has been start-stop over the last few years, but it looks like it’s finally really happening. The legendary Irish singer has announced her first extensive North American tour in six years.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer last played the US in 2018, performing a handful of shows under the name Magda Davitt. A full summer tour was promised but never materialized “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Instead, she dropped the song “Milestones” in August of that year, and changed her name again to Shuhada Davitt by the fall. After making her live comeback on Ireland’s Late Late Show last month, O’Connor/Davitt now has lined up a full tour for next winter and spring.



(Read: 10 Artists Best Known for Cover Songs)

Following a run of Ireland concerts later this month, the North American trek launches February 1st in Vancouver, British Columbia. Further stops include Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Santa Cruz. The majority of the itinerary is made up of multi-night stands at City Winery venues in Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Boston, wrapping with a three-night residency in New York April 13th, 14th, and 16th.

Find the full schedule below, and get tickets here.

Sinead O’Connor 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/16 – Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

10/17 – Galway, IE @ Roisin Dubh

10/24 – Wexford, IE @ Wexford Spiegeltent Festival

10/26 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House

10/27 – Merchants Quay, IE @ Vicar Street

10/28 – Merchants Quay, IE @ Vicar Street

11/01 – Limerick City, IE @ Live @ The Big Top

11/02 – Kilkenny, IE @ The Hub

02/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

02/04 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

02/05 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

02/07 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

02/08 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House

02/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

02/11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

02/12 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theatre

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

03/19 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery

03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

04/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

04/07 – Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

04/08 – Boston, MA @ City Winery on the Greenway

04/10 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

04/11 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

04/13 – New York, NY @ City Winery

04/14 – New York, NY @ City Winery

04/16 – New York, NY @ City Winery

Revisit Sinead O’Connor’s comeback performance of “Nothing Compares 2 U” on Ireland’s Late Late Show below.