Slayer film The Repentless Killogy to get worldwide theatrical release

Slayer's Tom Araya, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Slayer are bringing their upcoming narrative concert film, The Repentless Killogy, to theaters worldwide. The thrash metal legends announced that the movie will screen for one night only on November 8th in more than 1,500 cinemas.

The film is split into two sections. The first features the original trilogy of music videos from the band’s 2015 album, Repentless, directed by BJ McDonnell, all worked into a cohesive narrative centering around a former gang member named Wyatt. The second part of the film features Slayer’s full performance from their 2017 show at The Forum in Inglewood, California. As we saw in the recent tease of the concert’s opening track, “Repentless”, the footage — shot by director Wayne Isham — is a proper document of Slayer’s final years as they wrap up their farewell tour this fall.



“This is the band’s final album and world tour,” McDonnell remarked in a press release, “so this story, the three videos and the Repentless live concert at The Forum, is a perfect way to wrap up. This is the end of the monsters.”

(Buy: Tickets to Slayer’s Upcoming Shows)

It’s a good time to be a heavy metal cinephile. The Repentless Killogy will hit theaters a month after Metallica’s S&M2 concert film, which will see a similar one-night-only worldwide screening on October 9th. In fact, the concert footage for both was directed by Isham and each is being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing, which is known for its theatrical dissemination of concert films.

As Slayer embark on the final leg of their farewell tour, the Killogy film serves as a global celebration of the band and their legacy. Tickets for the theatrical release go on sale October 9th from the band’s film site. Pre-orders for the Blu-ray, DVD, and concert LP editions of The Repentless Killogy, all due November 6th, are available from Nuclear Blast.