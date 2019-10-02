Sleater-Kinney are crazy like an “ANIMAL” on new standalone single: Stream

Sleater-Kinney

Sleater-Kinney are just a week away from embarking on a North American tour in support of their new St. Vincent-produced album, The Center Won’t Hold. While the trek won’t include drummer Janet Weiss, who departed the band a little over a month prior to the LP’s release, fans are getting one more chance to hear her rock with Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein. The Pacific Northwest punks have today shared “ANIMAL”, a standalone single featuring their former bandmate.

Angular and intense a track as one would expect from Sleater-Kinney, “ANIMAL” finds the band releasing “a host of pent up emotions,” as a press release put it. It’s “a song about rebellion, retaliation and rage. It is a song about letting go of all politeness and filters and letting the ‘animal’ side speak,” Tucker said. “The vocals for this song were recorded in St. Vincent’s home studio, a perfect place to unleash a voice like this.”



Take a listen to what very well could be the final Sleater-Kinney song to feature Weiss on the kit via the lyric video below. You can also buy tickets to the now-duo’s upcoming shows, which will see Angie Boylan filling in on drums, here.

Not long after appearing at Newport Folk Festival in July, Weiss was injured in a “scary” car accident. She was forced to cancel West Coast tours with Quasi and Slang, and underwent surgery on her collar bone. She’s in recovery now, and her sister launched a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical expenses.

Sleater-Kinney’s Tucker was a recent guest on Kyle Meredith With…, discussing the new direction the band took on The Center Won’t Hold. Revisit that interview below.

