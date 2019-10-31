Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has created a frighteningly heavy Halloween playlist: Stream

Who better than Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor to curate a heavy metal playlist for Halloween? The singer wears a mask designed by horror artist Tom Savini, so leave it to the expert when it comes to selecting the spookiest songs. Taylor’s two-hour playlist is sure to turn your Halloween party into a headbanger.

Tracks by Slayer (“Hell Awaits”), Iron Maiden (“The Evil That Men Do”), Black Sabbath (“Black Sabbath”), and Megadeth (“Wake Up Dead”) highlight Taylor’s distinctly metal selections. Taylor throws in some of his own band’s songs, while other horror metal luminaries are also represented: White Zombie, Alice Cooper, Misfits, and Marilyn Manson.



There’s some deep cuts in there, too, such as Refused’s “Servants of Death” from their 2015 comeback Freedom and “Under the Surface” by sludge titans Neurosis. Black metal fans will appreciate the inclusion of Venom’s “In League with Satan” and Behemoth’s “The Satanist”. Even some non-metal songs make the cut (Talking Head’s “Psycho Killer”, Ice Cube’s “Natural Born Killers”, more).

Slipknot are still on the road in support of their excellent new album We Are Not Your Kind. The band will close out 2019 with dates in South America before setting off with the aforementioned Behemoth for a European tour in 2020. Purchase tickets here.

Stream the playlist via Spotify or YouTube below.