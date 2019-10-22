Snoop Dogg announces 2020 tour dates

Snoop Dogg, photo by Philip Cosores

Snoop Dogg has announced new dates in support of his latest album, I Wanna Thank Me.

Following a string of dates in early November, Snoop Dogg will launch a more expansive outing in San Francisco on December 2nd. Over the next six weeks, he’ll play upwards of 25 shows across the country, hitting cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Detroit. He’ll also share the stage with fellow West Coast rap legend Warren G for four dates in California.



Check out the full schedule below. Tickets to all of Snoop Dogg’s upcoming shows can be found here.

It’s a long road of dates ahead for Snoop Dogg, luckily he’ll have his full-time staffed blunt roller along for the ride.

Snoop Dogg 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Arena

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

11/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

11/07 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

12/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

12/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theater *

12/06 – Riverside, CA @ TBA*

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

12/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

12/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

12/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

12/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

01/17 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale

01/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

01/19 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

01/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

01/22 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy

01/23 – Montcalir, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

01/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

01/25 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theater

01/26 – Detriot, MI @ The Fillmore

04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/10 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast

04/14 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04/15 – London, UK @ The O2

04/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

* = w/ Warren G