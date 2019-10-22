Snoop Dogg announces 2020 tour dates

Snoop Dogg has announced new dates in support of his latest album, I Wanna Thank Me.
Following a string of dates in early November, Snoop Dogg will launch a more expansive outing in San Francisco on December 2nd. Over the next six weeks, he’ll play upwards of 25 shows across the country, hitting cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Detroit. He’ll also share the stage with fellow West Coast rap legend Warren G for four dates in California.
Check out the full schedule below. Tickets to all of Snoop Dogg’s upcoming shows can be found here.
It’s a long road of dates ahead for Snoop Dogg, luckily he’ll have his full-time staffed blunt roller along for the ride.
Snoop Dogg 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/02 – Hidalgo, TX @ State Farm Arena
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!
11/06 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
11/07 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
12/03 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
12/04 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *
12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theater *
12/06 – Riverside, CA @ TBA*
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
12/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
12/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/13 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
12/16 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
12/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
12/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
12/19 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
12/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
01/17 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
01/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
01/19 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
01/20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
01/22 – New York, NY @ The Gramercy
01/23 – Montcalir, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
01/24 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
01/25 – Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theater
01/26 – Detriot, MI @ The Fillmore
04/07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/09 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
04/10 – Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena Belfast
04/14 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
04/15 – London, UK @ The O2
04/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham
* = w/ Warren G