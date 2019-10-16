Menu
Morris Day and Snoop Dogg bring a “Lil Mo Funk” to Kimmel: Watch

The Time vocalist and Long Beach rapper have collaborated once again on a new single

by
on October 16, 2019, 9:24am
Snoop Dogg and Morris Day on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Morris Day, vocalist for Prince protégés The Time, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday alongside special guest Snoop Dogg. The two performed their new collaborative single, “Lil Mo Funk”.

Day took the stage first, sporting a sparkling white suit and chic shades. Decked in a contrasting dark brown coat (and sans pole dancers), Snoop joined halfway through the song, and the pair proceeded to groove and bounce around the stage, together working the audience.

Both the funk legend and Long Beach rapper linked up on 2017’s “One Night Stand”. Snoop recently dropped his 17th album, I Wanna Thank Me; he also covered Nick Cave’s “Red Right Hand” for Peaky Blinders, a rendition Cave himself praised.

(Read: Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

Replay the late-night performance below, and grab tickets to Snoop’s upcoming dates here. Warning though; his live show isn’t necessarily family friendly.

