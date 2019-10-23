Sound of Music original Broadway cast recording gets 60th anniversary reissue

The hills are alive with The Sound of Music — and so are high school theaters, Broadway playhouses, movie libraries, and streaming platforms all around the globe. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical boasts one of the most beloved songbooks in the Western world. Now, 60 years after the production’s Broadway premiere, the original The Sound of Music cast recording is getting a special anniversary reissue on December 6th via Craft Recordings.
The stage musical premiered six years before the iconic movie. Instead of Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, the Broadway cast featured on the recording includes Mary Martin, one of the biggest stage stars of the 1950s and ’60s.
The 60th anniversary edition was remastered from the original three-track tape by Ryan Smith. The CD version comes with new liner notes from Ted Chapin of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. Meanwhile, the double-LP vinyl edition comes in a replica of the original’s gatefold jacket, notable as the first instance of Colombia Masterworks ever issuing such a cover. Pre-orders are going on now.
Even 60 years after its debut, the ubiquity of The Sound of Music has remained undiminished. Ariana Grande’s smash hit “7 Rings” from earlier this year sampled “My Favorite Things”, leading to her paying 90% of the royalties to the estates of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
The Sound of Music Artwork:
The Sound of Music Tracklist:
01. Preludium
02. The Sound of Music
03. Maria
04. My Favorite Things
05. Do-Re-Mi
06. Sixteen Going on Seventeen
07. The Lonely Goatherd
08. How Can Love Survive?
09. The Sound of Music (Reprise)
10. Laendler
11. So Long, Farewell
12. Climb Ev’ry Mountain
13. No Way To Stop It
14. An Ordinary Couple
15. Processional
16. Sixteen Going on Seventeen (Reprise)
17. Edelweiss
18. Climb Ev’ry Mountain (Reprise)