Sound of Music original Broadway cast recording gets 60th anniversary reissue

The Sound of Music

The hills are alive with The Sound of Music — and so are high school theaters, Broadway playhouses, movie libraries, and streaming platforms all around the globe. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic musical boasts one of the most beloved songbooks in the Western world. Now, 60 years after the production’s Broadway premiere, the original The Sound of Music cast recording is getting a special anniversary reissue on December 6th via Craft Recordings.

The stage musical premiered six years before the iconic movie. Instead of Julie Andrews as Maria von Trapp, the Broadway cast featured on the recording includes Mary Martin, one of the biggest stage stars of the 1950s and ’60s.



The 60th anniversary edition was remastered from the original three-track tape by Ryan Smith. The CD version comes with new liner notes from Ted Chapin of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. Meanwhile, the double-LP vinyl edition comes in a replica of the original’s gatefold jacket, notable as the first instance of Colombia Masterworks ever issuing such a cover. Pre-orders are going on now.

Even 60 years after its debut, the ubiquity of The Sound of Music has remained undiminished. Ariana Grande’s smash hit “7 Rings” from earlier this year sampled “My Favorite Things”, leading to her paying 90% of the royalties to the estates of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The Sound of Music Artwork:

The Sound of Music Tracklist:

01. Preludium

02. The Sound of Music

03. Maria

04. My Favorite Things

05. Do-Re-Mi

06. Sixteen Going on Seventeen

07. The Lonely Goatherd

08. How Can Love Survive?

09. The Sound of Music (Reprise)

10. Laendler

11. So Long, Farewell

12. Climb Ev’ry Mountain

13. No Way To Stop It

14. An Ordinary Couple

15. Processional

16. Sixteen Going on Seventeen (Reprise)

17. Edelweiss

18. Climb Ev’ry Mountain (Reprise)