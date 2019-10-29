South Park and Rick and Morty are coming to HBO Max

South Park

South Park and Rick and Morty are officially headed to HBO Max. Today, WarnerMedia announced that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home of both hit TV shows.

All 23 seasons of the irreverent animated series will be made available on the platform beginning June 2020. The three new forthcoming seasons — inked as part of South Park’s recent renewal deal — will hit HBO Max 24 hours after they premiere on Comedy Central.



“South Park is unequivocally among the best — setting the satirical gold standard, with a consistent finger on the comedy pulse,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max, said in a statement. “Audiences have connected with Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny – either alive or dead – for over 20 years, and we look forward to connecting these characters to new audiences on HBO Max.”

As for Rick and Morty, its first three seasons will debut on HBO Max when the platform launches May 2020. Its fourth season, which begins in November, will be added to HBO Max at a later undetermined date. The beloved Adult Swim show is currently streaming on Disney’s Hulu, but it’s believed that deal will expire in time for the HBO Max launch.

“Rick and Morty exploded onto the scene in 2013 and quickly drew a legion of rabid followers from both critics and young fans,” added Reilly. The jokes come fast and frenetically in a smart comedy concoction we are so happy to deliver on HBO Max.”

In addition to South Park and Rick and Morty, this spring HBO Max promises Studio Ghibli movies, a Grease spinoff TV series, a Boondocks revival, The Big Bang Theory, and a number of one-hour Adventure Time specials.