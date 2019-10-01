Spencer. signs to 4AD, shares new single “Automatic”: Stream

Brooklyn bedroom songwriter and producer Spencer. made his debut last summer with the single “Want U Back”. One EP and millions of streams later, he’s now signed on with 4AD, the renowned indie label currently housing artists such as The National and Grimes.
His first release on the imprint comes in the form of today’s “Automatic”, a song that exemplifies exactly why Spencer. is a rising star worth watching. Similar to someone like Duckwrth, Spencer. fluidly folds in different genres and eras of sound to create something both familiar and refreshing.
(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)
On “Automatic”, the overlapping of modern-day R&B and ’60s guitars and drums is nearly as mesmerizing as the “babe” Spencer.’s singing about. “Always/ You’ve been running round my mind all night babe,” he croons. “Leaving me feeling hypnotized the right way.”
Check it out below via its official video, directed by Danica Arias Kleinnecht. “Automatic” is said to be off a larger forthcoming project that’s due out 2020.
Spencer. is currently touring North America with Gus Dapperton. Snag your tickets here.
Spencer. 2019 Tour Dates:
10/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
10/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/06 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater
10/20 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
10/31 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
11/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
11/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
11/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
“Automatic” Artwork: