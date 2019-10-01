Spencer. signs to 4AD, shares new single “Automatic”: Stream

Spencer.

Brooklyn bedroom songwriter and producer Spencer. made his debut last summer with the single “Want U Back”. One EP and millions of streams later, he’s now signed on with 4AD, the renowned indie label currently housing artists such as The National and Grimes.

His first release on the imprint comes in the form of today’s “Automatic”, a song that exemplifies exactly why Spencer. is a rising star worth watching. Similar to someone like Duckwrth, Spencer. fluidly folds in different genres and eras of sound to create something both familiar and refreshing.



(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)

On “Automatic”, the overlapping of modern-day R&B and ’60s guitars and drums is nearly as mesmerizing as the “babe” Spencer.’s singing about. “Always/ You’ve been running round my mind all night babe,” he croons. “Leaving me feeling hypnotized the right way.”

Check it out below via its official video, directed by Danica Arias Kleinnecht. “Automatic” is said to be off a larger forthcoming project that’s due out 2020.

Spencer. is currently touring North America with Gus Dapperton. Snag your tickets here.

Spencer. 2019 Tour Dates:

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

10/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/06 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Yost Theater

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/27 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

10/31 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend

11/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/09 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

11/10 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/16 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

“Automatic” Artwork: