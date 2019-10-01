Stacey Dash in Clueless

Stacey Dash, former Clueless star turned conservative pundit, has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ, Dash was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting her husband, Jeffrey Marty. Officers were called to the couple’s Florida home on Saturday night and found Marty with injuries to his arm.



Update: Through a statement released by her manager, Dash contends that her husband was the aggressor and she acted in self-defense. She also accuses her husband of manipulating his children to lie on his behalf. Dash appeared in court on Monday and asked the judge for a public defender, as she cannot afford a private lawyer.

Dash and Marty, a lawyer, tied the knot in April 2018. It’s Dash’s fourth marriage.

Prior to their wedding, Dash briefly flirted with a run for Congress as a Republican, saying she wanted to “free people from the shackles of a plantation mentality.”