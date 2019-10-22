Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer reunites the gang and teases colossal battle: Watch

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived. True to his spirit, director J.J. Abrams has unlocked a number of jaw-dropping sequences to keep fans on pins and needles until the film’s highly anticipated December 20th release.

For starters, there’s the quick tease of Every Ship in the Galaxy Coming Together to Fight the First Order, which has already sent die-hard fans into a tailspin, especially given the inclusion of fan-favorite ship The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels.



But more importantly, this trailer all but confirms there are genuine adventures going down in this chapter. Granted, it’s still too early to tell if this will be just a redux of Return of the Jedi, but at least the gang appears to be doing something — something that involves Star Destroyers rising from the frozen tundra and the return of the Emperor.

Watch below.

As previously reported, the film reunites Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, alongside veteran Star Wars actors Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and the late Carrie Fisher. New faces to the trilogy will include Naomi Ackie, Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, Matt Smith, and Richard E. Grant.

Episode IX lands on December 20th. Prior to the sequel’s release, however, Disney and Lucasfilm will premiere Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which will bow on the Mouse House’s new streaming platform, Disney+, on November 12th.