Static-X set 2020 release date for Project Regeneration album, tease new song “Hollow”: Stream

Static-X will still be releasing a new album, but it will come out a year later than originally planned. The band’s new LP, Project Regeneration, will arrive on May 29th, 2020, and in advance of the album, the band has unveiled a substantial teaser of the new song “Hollow”.

Originally, Static-X had planned to utilize guest singers throughout the album, but during the planning stages the band uncovered a number of unreleased vocal tracks by late singer Wayne Static. As a result, the album will contain mostly Wayne Static’s vocals.



“The official release date for Project Regeneration is now May 29th, 2020.” said bassist Tony Campos in a press release. “In the meantime, we have decided to go ahead and ship out ALL of the merchandise and schwag associated with the pre-orders to all the fans who have participated. This way they can have all of their shirts, hoodies, posters, etc, while we all wait a little bit longer for the music to be complete.. As originally planned, the Cd’s will ship to everyone the week prior to release.”

Added drummer Ken Jay, “The vocals sound really great and I think that Wayne would be really happy with what we’ve done with the music and to hear that these tracks have finally realized their full potential.”

The band — classic members Campos, Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda — have been touring with a mystery masked singer throughout 2019 as part of the “Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour”. A second leg, featuring co-headliner DevilDriver, kicks off in November. You can get tickets here.

(Buy: Tickets to Static-X’s Upcoming Shows)

The new track “Hollow” was culled from an unused demo from the band’s Start a War album. As Campos explained, “Wayne and I never felt like the music on the original demo was fully realized. The vocals sounded great, but some of the musical compositions from that time period felt a bit experimental.”

Listen to “Hollow” in the video teaser below. Pre-orders for Project Regeneration are currently ongoing.