Mystery Static-X singer’s identity seemingly revealed by neck tattoo

Static-X have been touring in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their 1999 debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip, fronted by an unidentified vocalist wearing a mask in the likeness of late singer Wayne Static. Now, it appears that Dope frontman Edsel Dope is the mystery singer, thanks to a new photo of a neck tattoo.

Rumors that Edsel Dope has been the man behind the mask have been swirling since Static-X set off on tour earlier this year. Dope have been supporting Static-X on the trek, which continues with a second North American leg in November.



A recent photo by Danish music outlet Metal A Day seems to verify Dope’s status in the band. It shows side-by-side pics of the Static-X singer and Edsel Dope sporting what appears to be the same neck tattoo. The visual evidence is shown in Metal A Day’s Facebook post below.

The photo surfaced right after Static-X announced a new release date for their upcoming album, Project Regeneration. The LP, which will primarily contain unreleased vocals by Wayne Static, is set to arrive on May 29th, 2020. Along with the album news, the band offered a substantial tease of the new song “Hollow”.

See the side-by-side photos below