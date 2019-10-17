Stephen Colbert’s Late Show contract extended to 2023

Stephen Colbert

Insomniacs and connoisseurs of truthiness rejoice: Stephen Colbert’s Late Show contract has just been extended. Originally set to end in the summer of 2020, the new deal will keep the comedian on air through 2023.

After taking over the Late Show from David Letterman in 2015, Colbert quickly adapted to the format, and eventually emerged as the late night ratings leader. Before Colbert’s stewardship, it had been over 20 years since The Late Show beat out the competition. Now, Colbert has drawn an average of 3.31 million viewers to CBS so far this season, compared to 1.89 for Fallon’s The Tonight Show and 1.84 for Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via The Hollywood Reporter).



That big disparity might be why Colbert’s contract received the early extension. The news comes just two months after CBS extended their other late night host, James Corden, through 2022. Now they have their lead-in host for a year longer than that.

“I’ve been asked by CBS to host the Late Show until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena,” Colbert joked in a statement.

For Colbert, the good news keeps on coming. In August, his Showtime animated comedy Our Cartoon President was renewed for a third season.