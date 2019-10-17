Trailer for Stephen King’s The Outsider series gives off some major True Detective vibes: Watch

The Outsider (HBO)

Stephen King is heading to HBO this January. Today, the network dropped the first trailer for their forthcoming series adaptation of his 2018 novel, The Outsider, and damn does it give off some True Detective vibes. That’s a compliment.

Starring Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman, the 10-episode series finds police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) heading into an investigative wormhole as he tries to solve the murder of an 11-year-old found in the Georgia woods.



The series is staying true to King’s Dominion by including fan-favorite private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), who may be able to help untangle some of the, let’s just say, more supernatural knots surrounding the case.

Watch the trailer below.

The Outsider hits HBO on January 12th, 2020. In the meantime, subscribe to The Losers’ Club for any and all updates surrounding the series. Next week, they’ll be reviewing another King-related show, Castle Rock. Ka is most certainly a wheel.