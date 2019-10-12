Stephen Moore, voice of Marvin the Paranoid Android in The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, has died

Stephen Moore

Actor Stephen Moore, who famously played Marvin the Paranoid Android in various radio and television adaptions of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, has died at the age of 81.

“Our dear friend Stephen Moore has died. A fine actor, a lovely man and the original and most iconic voice of Marvin The Paranoid Android,” wrote Galaxy producer Dirk Maggs in a tweet posted Saturday, October 12th.



Moore voiced Marvin the Paranoid Android in both BBC Radio 4’s 1978 broadcast of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and BBC 2’s 1981 television adaptation.

Notably, Radiohead’s seminal song “Paranoid Android” was named after Moore’s character. Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke said the title was “chosen as a joke,” explaining, “It was like, ‘Oh, I’m so depressed.’ And I just thought, that’s great. That’s how people would like me to be. And that was the end of writing about anything personal in the song.”

Moore also narrated the audiobook version of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy. His other television credits included the BBC musical drama Rock Follies and series five of Doctor Who.