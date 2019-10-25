Ariana Grande joins Lizzo on new “Good as Hell” remix: Stream

Lizzo and Ariana Grande

What happens when two of pop music’s hottest artists join forces? Today, we find out thanks to a new “Good as Hell” remix, which sees Lizzo in collaboration with Ariana Grande. Stream the new version down below.

Lizzo originally released the breakout single back in 2016, but its messages about self-love, treating yourself, and moving on from an ex are very much aligned with Grande’s work as of late. “If he don’t love you anymore, then walk your fine ass out that door,” Lizzo sings on the track, a line that could easily be followed with Grande’s own “thank you, next” line. (Hmm, mashup idea?)



A collaboration between these musicians has been a long time coming. Back in April, Lizzo covered Grande’s “7 Rings” during an in-studio session for SiriusXMU. The Sweetener star praised the rendition, saying “this made my whole day… i love u so much.”

Lizzo recently was joined onstage by Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. She’ll be on the road throughout the end of the year in continued support of the flawless Cuz I Love You, and you can grab tickets here. Grande, meanwhile, is serving as executive producer on the all-star soundtrack to the new Charlie’s Angels reboot.