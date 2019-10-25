Bruce Springsteen reveals new Western Stars film soundtrack: Stream

Bruce Springsteen has unveiled the companion soundtrack to his Western Stars film. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Back in June, the iconic rocker released his latest studio album, Western Stars, followed by a companion film of the same name. Today’s soundtrack is comprised of live, re-recorded versions of the LP tracks as they appeared in the movie. Additionally, to mirror the film, the OST features a cover of the ’70s Glen Campbell classic “Rhinestone Cowboy”.



Alongside The Boss, the personnel behind Western Stars – Songs from the Film includes a full band and orchestra, along with his wife and frequent collaborator, Patti Scialfa. The 14-track project was recorded live on Springsteen’s own property at Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, likely not too far from the musician’s regular gym.

As with the soundtrack, the Western Stars film receives its official theatrical release today. The movie was directed by Springsteen with help from frequent collaborator Thom Zimny.

Western Stars – Songs from the Film Soundtrack Artwork:

Western Stars – Songs from the Film Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Hitch Hikin’

02. The Wayferer

03. Tucson Train

04. Western Stars

05. Sleepy Joe Cafe

06. Drive Fast (The Stuntman)

07. Chasin’ Wild Horses

08. Sundown

09. Somewhere North of Nashville

10. Stones

11. There Goes My Miracle

12. Hello Sunshine

13. Moonlight Motel

14. Rhinestone Cowboy